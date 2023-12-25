Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $228.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,940. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.29. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

