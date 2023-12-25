1,323 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Acquired by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FTCS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,331. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $80.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.