Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,135,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 220,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.26. 3,432,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,443. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

