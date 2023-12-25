Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VO stock opened at $231.58 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

