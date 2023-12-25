iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

OEF stock opened at $222.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.30. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $224.16. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

