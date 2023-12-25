EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,809 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $122.27 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.22.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

