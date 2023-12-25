Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $312,539,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $297.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.60 and a 200-day moving average of $284.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $239.62 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

