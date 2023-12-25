Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $242.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.56. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $244.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

