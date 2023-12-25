Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $147,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Read Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $11.27. 21,560,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,994,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.