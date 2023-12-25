Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,405 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,248,498 shares of company stock valued at $161,058,315 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

