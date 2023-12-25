Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 1.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $19,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Shares of FND stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.71. 666,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,208. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

