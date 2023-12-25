TPG Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,853 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after purchasing an additional 457,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.