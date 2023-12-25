Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 35,100 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 1.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.00. 1,601,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

