Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,056 shares during the period. Zai Lab makes up 3.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.04% of Zai Lab worth $25,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,223,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,850,000 after purchasing an additional 557,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 62.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 923,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.04. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. The company had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

