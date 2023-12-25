Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $33.87 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,482 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 3.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Copart worth $33,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.