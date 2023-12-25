Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up about 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $24,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,585,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $115,328,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,185,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.43. 1,862,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,798. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.