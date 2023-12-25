Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 26,152 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,152 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 1.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,819 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,057,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after acquiring an additional 938,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.68. 551,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,051. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 102.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 493.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

