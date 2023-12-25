Monero Achieves Market Cap of $3.19 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $173.64 or 0.00398029 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $78.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,640.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00166253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.14 or 0.00538989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00116646 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,375,655 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

