Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 13.4% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.38 or 0.00007750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $354.17 million and approximately $65.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,286.35 or 0.05240833 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00111572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00026948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

