XYO (XYO) Tops One Day Volume of $18.37 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, XYO has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $95.01 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00023563 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,693.03 or 1.00017250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012031 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010703 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00134910 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00642459 USD and is up 10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $12,054,686.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

