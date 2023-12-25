LooksRare (LOOKS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.91 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $93.35 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

