Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 652.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,234,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,994 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $442,308.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,775 shares of company stock worth $228,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.26. 2,030,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,538. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

