Inscription Capital LLC Buys 8,060 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 480.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock worth $610,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Shares of HSY traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,966. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.59. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

