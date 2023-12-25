Inscription Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.27.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

