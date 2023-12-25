HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

HCA stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $269.99. 569,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,274. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

