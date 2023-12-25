Inscription Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 172.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,523. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $53.27 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

