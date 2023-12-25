Inscription Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 24.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of SGML stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.79. 511,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

