Inscription Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 173,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $859,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.90. 1,642,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.27. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

