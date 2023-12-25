Inscription Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.92. 321,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

