Inscription Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

IAU traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,366. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

