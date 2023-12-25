Inscription Capital LLC Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,202 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.3 %

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. 6,409,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,456,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

