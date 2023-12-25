Inscription Capital LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

