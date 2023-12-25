Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 59,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $238.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $240.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

