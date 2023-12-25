Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 7.7% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in American Water Works by 389.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 384.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 104.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.56. 654,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,892. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

