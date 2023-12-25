Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,474 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,291 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,828,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,711,000 after acquiring an additional 186,521 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,618 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.16. 11,138,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.