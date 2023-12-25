Perennial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,337 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.03. 3,347,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.55 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.40.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

