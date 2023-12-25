Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 250,229 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

