Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 529 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,294. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

