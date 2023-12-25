iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Acquired by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USXF. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000.

USXF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 87,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,480. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $798.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

