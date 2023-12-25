Atwater Malick LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 2.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DGX traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $136.74. 408,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,400. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.