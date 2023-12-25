Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 811 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.