Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,611. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.