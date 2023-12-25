Baker Chad R Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baker Chad R cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.10.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,146. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

