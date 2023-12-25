B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.67. 2,843,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,119. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

