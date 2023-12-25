B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 905 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. 1,853,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,442. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

