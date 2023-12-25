Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,906,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $75.05 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.