B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DraftKings by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in DraftKings by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in DraftKings by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.72. 11,065,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,396,005. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

