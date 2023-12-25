B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,361,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $75.05. 1,407,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,266. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

