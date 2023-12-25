Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 4.0% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

