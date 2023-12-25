B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.4% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in Booking by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $16.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,535.70. The company had a trading volume of 254,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,096. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,100.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,006.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,918.72 and a 1 year high of $3,564.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

